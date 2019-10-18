A new video entitled "All to be Champions" has been launched by organisers of the 2019 Davis Cup Finals in Madrid, highlighting the importance of fan support.

The video features eight world champions, all of whom recall the feeling of support from an entire nation as they won their global crowns.

Among them is French footballer Antoine Griezmann, Spanish basketball players Pau Gasol and Ricky Rubio, and Canadian ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky.

Spanish motorcycle road racer Marc Márquez, Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva, Spanish footballer Andrés Iniesta and French handball player Nikola Karabatić are also there.

Japan's Kei Nishikori, Italy's Fabio Fognini, Russia's Karen Khachanov, Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and American brothers Bob and Mike Bryan are among the tennis players asking for the support of their entire nations, following their team's progress, encouraging them and pushing them towards victory.

Spanish world number two Rafael Nadal also stars in the video, saying: "I want us all to be champions."

🎾 All to be Champions 🎾



Get ready for the World Cup of Tennis 🌎🏆#DavisCupMadridFinals #byRakuten pic.twitter.com/BF8x7RNacE — Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals (@DavisCupFinals) October 16, 2019

The Davis Cup Finals are due to take place at La Caja Mágica from November 18 to 24.

The 18 teams competing for the chance to become world champions and lift the Davis Cup trophy are Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, The Netherlands, Russia, Serbia, Spain and the United States.

The tournament was revamped by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) last year after support was given to enter into a partnership with Kosmos Tennis, an organisation backed by Spanish and Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué.

The reforms proved controversial as the ITF faced opposition to the changes to the event first held in 1900.

One of the main changes saw several countries automatically qualify for the finals, leading to a reduction of ties in front of a home crowd.

As part of the agreement with the ITF, Kosmos Tennis manages the tournament's commercial rights.