Nine-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt will feature as the headline act for a special event to mark the inauguration of the New National Stadium here in Tokyo in December.

The December 21 event will be a grand unveiling of the Olympic Stadium for Tokyo 2020 and will tie together sport, music and culture.

Specific details are still to be revealed, but Jamaican sprint king Bolt is expected to make a cameo in what the Japan Sport Council describe only as "a new type of race that has never existed before".

Bolt set world records over 100 metres, 200m and the 4x100m relay to win three gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, before repeating his golden treble at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The now retired star will be joined at the ¥149 billion (£7.2 million/$9.2 million/€8.2 million) venue by Japanese performing arts group Kodo and will include the Tohoku Kizuna Festival.

Kodo is a group that finds infinite possibilities in traditional musical performing arts, centered on drums.

They debuted at the Berlin Arts Festival in 1981 and produce international school performances to bring together students and world music.

Tokyo 2020 organisers told journalists at the World Press Briefing that construction at the Olympic New National Stadium would be finished by the end of November ©Getty Images

The Tohoku Kizuna Festival will serve as a successor to the Tohoku Rokutama Festival, which formed in 2011 following an earthquake and tsunami that devastated the region, with more than 20,000 people killed or reported missing.

A total of 460 people are expected to perform in the festival.

Tickets will be sold for the event, which is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm local time and last for approximately three hours.

The New National Stadium is just a month away from construction finishing.

It will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as athletics and football tournaments at both the Olympics and Paralympics.

The first official sports event at the stadium will be the Japanese Emperor's Cup on January 1 2020.