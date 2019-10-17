Hungary's Szofi Ozbas claimed the women's under-63 kilograms gold medal at the International Judo Federation World Junior Championships in Marrakech today, just over a year after she was crowned Youth Olympic champion.

Ozbas beat Serbia's Anja Obradovic in the final at the Moroccan city's Chapiteau - Quartier Agdal.

Kosovo's Laura Fazliu and Japan's Asumi Ura were the bronze medallists.

Today's other women's final came in the under-57kg category and saw Georgia's Eteri Liparteliani defeat Japan's Kanako Hakamata.

The bronze medals went to South Korea's Kim Jisu and The Netherlands' Pleuni Cornelisse.

Tajikistan's Somon Makhmadbekov topped the men's under-73kg podium ©IJF

Also tasting victory today was Tajikistan's Somon Makhmadbekov, who overcame Russia's Georgii Elbakiev in the men's under-73kg final.

Rounding off the podium were Italy's Edoardo Mella and Moldova's Victor Sterpu.

Competition in Marrakech continues tomorrow.

Medals will be awarded in the women's under-70kg, men's under-81kg and men's under-90kg categories.

Watch all the action on Judo TV.