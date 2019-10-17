By Michael Pavitt, Dan Palmer, Mike Rowbottom and Philip Barker in Doha
ANOC Annual Awards Ceremony
Timeline
- 4 minutes ago: Triple Asian Games medallist Chen receives Best Female Athlete prize
- 9 minutes ago: Best Male Athlete of European Games in Minsk awarded to Italian archer Nespoli
- 14 minutes ago: Rhythmic gymnastics star Averina named Best Female Athlete at European Games
- 21 minutes ago: Sprinter Siame crowned Best Male of African Games
- 27 minutes ago: South African swimmer Gallagher wins Best Female prize at African Games
- 57 minutes ago: Continental Games the focus of sixth edition of ANOC Awards
- 1 hour ago: Welcome to the 2019 ANOC Awards
