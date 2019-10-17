Dragan Ristic won a nail-biting final in the mixed 50 metres rifle prone SH2 event on the penultimate day of the World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Sydney.

The Serbian was the most consistent shooter on a windy day at the outdoor 50m range at the Sydney International Shooting Centre, securing his first global crown in the event with a total of 246.8 points.

Spectators held their breath on the final shot between Ristic and Ukraine's Vitalii Plakushchyi, with the duo locked at 236.8 points.

Ristic struck first, hitting 10.0, before Plakushchyi managed 9.9.

"I saw the wind become stronger and thought, 'should I wait a few more seconds?'" Ristic, who finished fourth at the 2018 World Shooting Para Sport Championships in South Korean city Cheongju, said.

"I waited to the moment when the flag lowered, then I shot.

"I saw I got 10.0 which was good.

"But I waited and waited for Vitalii to shoot."

He added: "I shot very well in the final, better than the qualification, so I felt good coming in."

Ireland's Phil Eaglesham took the bronze medal with 224.5 points.

Raise your hand 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️if you're enjoying our Worlds in Sydney! 😍



This Friday (18 October) is the last competition day!

Don't miss the live stream!



More photos 📸on Flickr: https://t.co/yRtAndFukO



ⒸNarelle Spangher pic.twitter.com/Gw1ZzufAyE — Shooting Para Sport (@ShootingPara) October 17, 2019

A new world champion was crowned in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 event, with Ukraine's Iryna Liakhu taking down defending champion and Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medallist Sareh Javanmardi of Iran.

The two were locked at 215.0 points entering the final two-shot series.

Uncharacteristically, Javanmardi hit the nine ring twice to finish on 233.6 points, while Liakhu shot her best throughout the final to manage 10.2 and 10.6 and end on 235.8.

The bronze medal went to Turkey's Ayşegül Pehlivanlar with 214.2 points.

The second visually impaired world champion was also decided today, with Poland's Barbara Moskal claiming top honours in the mixed 10m air rifle standing SH-VI event.

Moskal, who turns 25 later this month, had only been shooting visually impaired for three years.

Going into the final series, she already had a strong enough lead over Austria's Patrick Moor and ultimately triumphed with a world record-breaking score of 214.3 points to her nearest challenger's 202.2.

Great Britain's Michael Whapples finished third with 183.2 points.

Visually impaired shooting moved from the International Blind Sports Federation to the World Shooting Para Sport family earlier this year.

Action in Sydney concludes tomorrow with the mixed 50m rifle prone SH1, men's 10m air pistol SH1 and mixed team 10m air rifle standing SH2 events.

