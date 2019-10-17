By Duncan Mackay, Michael Pavitt, Dan Palmer, Mike Rowbottom and Philip Barker in Doha
Opening day of ANOC General Assembly
Timeline
- 4 minutes ago: Mitchell to serve as Acting ANOC President until Sheikh Ahmad case resolved
- 13 minutes ago: Work together to ensure Tokyo 2020 is a "festival of unity and diversity"
- 18 minutes ago: Bach says Olympic Games not about making money but about mission for peace
- 20 minutes ago: Egypt and Syria absent from ANOC General Assembly
- 27 minutes ago: Bach stresses political neutrality of IOC amid challenges with visas and flags
- 42 minutes ago: Bach says relocation of marathon and race walk events from Tokyo a "significant step"
- 52 minutes ago: Acting ANOC President Robin Mitchell opens General Assembly.
- 1 hour ago: ANOC Merit Awards presented to six officials
- 1 hour ago: ANOC approves Coordination Group to aid organisation of Continental Games
- 2 hours ago: ANOC General Assembly set to begin
