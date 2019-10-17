Britain's Alice Tai has been voted September's International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Allianz Athlete of the Month following a her performance at the London 2019 World Para Swimming Allianz Championships.

The 20-year-old was the most successful athlete at the Championships, winning all seven of her events and setting a world record in the women's 100m backstroke S8 category.



Tai received 47 per cent of the public vote in the IPC ballot.

Britain's Alice Tai is the second Para-swimmer to win the Allianz Athlete of the Month award this year ©Getty Images

Hungarian wheelchair fencer Eva Andrea Hajmasi secured 32 per cent to finish second.



Australian cyclist Carol Cooke and her compatriot, rower Kathryn Ross, and Swiss track athlete Manuela Schaer were also nominated.

Tai is the second swimmer to have won the award this year, following Antoni Ponce of Spain in June.