The International Ski Federation (FIS) has claimed that the number of registrations for next year's World Snow Day is "exceeding expectations".

Up until last Wednesday (October 9), 90 events in 31 countries had been confirmed with registration having opened on July 1.

This is 22 more compared to the same time last year.

Among the confirmed events are those in Planica in Slovenia, Văliug in Romania and Stara Planina in Serbia, all of whom were World Snow Day 2019 award winners.

There are also those organised by the Danish Ski Federation and Vallåsen in Sweden.

In addition, there have been a string of new World Snow Day events registered, including those in Vallnord Pal Arinsal in Andorra, Tucson in the United States and Furano in Japan.

Organisers have until December 15 to register their events for World Snow Day 2020 ©FIS

"Looking closer at the events, it is clear that tried and tested methods are prevailing," FIS said.

"Actions such as free or discounted lift passes for kids, free or discounted lessons for kids and on-snow entertainment dominate event programmes."

World Snow Day aims to give children and their families the chance to experience and enjoy snow.

Various activities take place around the world, held by organisations such as ski and snowboard schools, ski resorts, tourism organisations and national ski and snowboard associations.

Organisers have until December 15 to register their events for World Snow Day 2020, which takes place on January 19.