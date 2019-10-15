Japan defeated hosts Chinese Taipei after finally arriving at the Asian Baseball Championship in Taichung.

The defending champions won 2-0 at Intercontinental Stadium to get off to a winning start in Group A.

Both sides were due to meet on the opening day yesterday, but Typhoon Hagibis delayed Japan's arrival and necessitated a reshuffle of tournament fixtures.

Chinese Taipei opened against Hong Kong instead, thrashing them 17-2.

The other Group A game saw Hong Kong recover from their reverse by beating a Sri Lanka side playing their first match, 5-1.

In Group B, Philippines made it two victories from two as they edged China 1-0, adding to their opening 11-0 win over Pakistan.

The Chinese beat a student-based South Korea 3-2 yesterday but were shut-out today.

South Korea bounced back by easing past Pakistan 12-1.

The top two teams from the tournament who are not Japan will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in March.

Japan have already qualified for the Games as hosts, with baseball returning to the Olympic programme for the first time since Beijing 2008.