Six key security guidelines are being adapted for Tokyo 2020 as security chiefs work to ensure those competing and watching the Olympics do so in a safe environment.

Takayuki Miyagawa, director of security coordination, said the latest technological advances would keep security threats to a minimum as he provided an update here at the World Press Briefing.

As well as implementing perimeter patrols at venues, spectators would also be subject to checks at a pedestrian screening area (PSA) before the standard ticket checks.

Stakeholders, athletes and the media will undergo facial recognition tests at accreditation checkpoints before passing through the PSA.

A vehicle screening area will also see all transportation inspected before entering the stadium, with all vehicles previously being fitted with vehicle access and parking permits.

A venue security command centre will control all other levels of security.

Miyagawa said: "We have drawn on the experiences of past Games.

"Stakeholders will be subject to facial recognition in a simplified process and we will have ID chips to confirm identities."

While the prohibited items for spectators have almost been finalised, question marks hang over whether fans can take beverages into venues.

Tokyo 2020 director of security cooperation said a series of methods would be used to ensure safety at the Olympic and Paralympic venues ©Tokyo 2020

Allowing spectators to take their own bottled water into venues is being considered to counter the expected heat next July, having previously been prevented at past Games due to security and sponsorship.

Miyagawa only said drinks "were still under consideration".

Security sweeps and lockdowns will be carried out, with security staff being garnered from agencies that have the necessary experience.

Some staff will need to be present at the sweeps, with the only exception being that no one will be allowed to enter venues during the sweeps.

Miyagawa confirmed sweeps will be completed before the opening of the Olympic Village in order not to affect training of athletes, and consideration will be given to minimise the impact on operation at both the International Broadcasting Centre and Main Press Centre.

Last week, estimates suggested the Olympics will be supported by around 14,000 private security guards, 21,000 police officers and 9,000 volunteers.

The figure is lower than the 50,850 security staff Tokyo 2020 claimed it would need for the Olympic Games in its bid book in 2013.

No personnel figures were announced during the security presentation at Tokyo Big Sight.