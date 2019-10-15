Brazil eased to victory over Italy to complete the event with a perfect record ©FIVB

Olympic champions Brazil claimed their 11th consecutive victory to complete a remarkable clean sweep at the International Volleyball Federation Men's World Cup in Japan.

Having been crowned winners of the 12-team tournament before the final day, Brazil only had their perfect record to play for against Italy the Hiroshima Prefectural Sports Center.

A comfortable 25-20, 25-22, 25-15 victory ensured the South Americans sealed their third World Cup title in style.

The formidable performance from the Brazilian team sent a warning to the rest of the world as they continue preparations for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, where they will defend their title.

Poland clinched silver after they finished second following a straightforward 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 win over Iran.

Defending champions the United States were forced to settle for bronze, despite fighting back to beat Egypt 22-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13.

Poland ended the tournament with 28 points, one ahead of the US in third.

Hosts Japan concluded their campaign on a high after defeating Canada 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9 in a thrilling final match.

Japan finished fourth, Argentina were fifth and Russia took sixth.