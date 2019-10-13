China's Fan Zhendong won his first International Table Tennis Federation World Tour title for almost a year as he beat team-mate Xu Xin in the men's singles final at the German Open in Bremen.

Fan overcame the world number one 5-11, 11-8, 14-12, 11-7, 11-7 to clinch victory at ÖVB Arena.

The triumph handed Fan, the world number two, his first title on the Tour in 343 days.

He last tasted World Tour success at the Swedish Open last November.

Fan defeated another compatriot, Liang Jingkun, 3-11, 11-8, 11-5, 4-11, 4-11, 11-6, 11-4 to reach the final.

Top seed Xu had accounted for Jeoung Young-sik of South Korea with a 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6 victory.

China's top seed Sun Yingsha took the women's singles title ©Getty Images

Sun Yingsha of China justified her billing as the top seed as she claimed the women's singles title.

Sun earned her fourth ITTF World Tour crown with an 11-3, 9-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 win over Japanese opponent Mima Ito.

The result for the Chinese player saw her avenge the loss she suffered to Ito in the semi-finals of last week's Swedish Open in Stockholm.

Sun swept aside team mate Wang Yidi 13-11, 11-1, 11-8, 11-2 in her semi-final and Ito proved too strong for Singapore's Feng Tianwei with an 11-8, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6 success.