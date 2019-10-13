Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old women’s world record today as she retained her Chicago Marathon title in 2hr 14min 04sec – a day after her Kenyan compatriot Eliud Kipchoge had become the first man to better two hours for the distance.

While Kipchoge’s timing of 1:59:40 at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna was not ratifiable as a world record because he had no rivals and was paced by teams of other runners, Kosgei’s effort in one of the most venerable of events will now officially surpass the mark of 2:15:25 set by Britain’s Radcliffe in winning the 2003 London Marathon.

Kosgei, the only woman in the field who had run under 2:20, had been targeting the course record of 2:17:18 set by Radcliffe in 2002,

