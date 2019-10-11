Proposals for the redevelopment of Alexander Stadium, the focal point of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, have been submitted to Birmingham City Council's planning department for consideration.

At the heart of the wider effort to regenerate Perry Barr, it is hoped the £70 million ($88 million/€79 million) plan would see it become a high-quality venue for diverse sporting, leisure, community and cultural events in the decades to come.

The stadium, located on Walsall Road, will host Birmingham 2022's Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as its athletics events.

Redevelopment would increase the stadium's permanent seating capacity from 12,700 to 18,000, allowing more than 30,000 during the Games through additional temporary seating.

Post-Games it will be at the centre of a regenerated Perry Barr, which is receiving more than £500 million ($625 million/€567 million) of investment in the coming years, including new housing, improved transport and related upgrades to infrastructure and public space.

The revamped stadium is set to host a range of tenants, including the world-famous Birchfield Harriers Athletics Club and Birmingham City University.

It will provide a new home for the university's sports and exercise students, bringing a partnership and purpose to the stadium beyond athletics – as well as becoming a focal point for a range of leisure, health, well-being and community activities for local residents and the wider general public.

During the summer's pre-consultation engagement activity, more than 120 interested and/or impacted stakeholders and around 2,000 neighbouring residents and businesses were consulted on the proposals.

"We would like to thank everyone who took part in the consultation and provided valuable feedback which has helped shape the final design," Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said.

"The application will now be considered by the planning department over the next few months and we welcome further feedback and comments from anyone with an interest in the stadium and its future.

"This is about creating a destination venue, shaping a legacy beyond the Commonwealth Games."

It is hoped the Alexander Stadium will become a high-quality venue for diverse sporting, leisure, community and cultural events in the decades to come ©Birmingham City Council

Comments can be offered until the deadline of November 7 2019.

It is anticipated a final decision will be taken on the proposals by Birmingham City Council's Planning Committee in early 2020.

Subject to planning approval, construction of the new stand will commence in spring 2020, with completion in late 2021 ahead of test events for Birmingham 2022.

The design now being consulted upon will also facilitate the temporary "Games overlay" elements and additional infrastructure needed to deliver Birmingham 2022.

Birmingham City University became an anchor tenant of the Alexander Stadium last month, after signing a deal with Birmingham City Council.

Up to 1,000 students will be housed in the newly developed Western Stand following the conclusion of the Games.

The site will be furnished to include state-of-the-art sporting equipment such as environmental chambers and anti-gravity treadmills, providing elite level training for the students.

Birmingham City University has strong links to the Perry Barr area, having formerly been based there.

The deal complements broader plans to regenerate Perry Barr and north-west Birmingham, with around 2,000 homes set to be delivered on the site initially being used for the Commonwealth Games Village.