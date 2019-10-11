Iran secured a second successive victory at the International Volleyball Federation Men's World Cup, as Olympic champions Brazil maintained their 100 per cent record in Hiroshima.

At Hiroshima Prefectural Sports Center, a topsy turvy match saw Argentina forge into a 2-1 lead before Iran upped their level to run out 27-25, 23-25, 19-25, 25-17, 15-10 winners.

Coach Igor Kolakovic was pleased with his side's concentration as they climbed to sixth in the standings.

"It was a tough game with a lot of emotion on both sides," said Kolakovic.

"We did not lose our concentration and we had a good service after the third set.

"Their setter was precise and fast getting the ball to outside hitters, but our service decided the match."

Brazil continue to lead the way in Japan after overcoming Tunisia 25-17, 25-14, 25-13 for an eighth win from eight games.

Poland made it seven wins from eight matches with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-9 win against Australia to remain in the hunt for the World Cup.

With just three matches to play, the world champions sit just three points behind Brazil.

The United States saw off neighbours Canada in a deciding fifth set to keep their outside hopes of victory alive.

The world's second-ranked side edged to a 21-25, 25-11, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13 win to stay within six points of Brazil in third place.

Elsewhere, Russia fought back from losing the first set against Italy to win 13-25, 27-25, 28-26, 25-12.