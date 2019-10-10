Olympic champions Brazil made it seven wins out of seven at the International Volleyball Federation Men's World Cup by beating the United States in straight sets in Japan.

Alan Souza scored 16 points as the Brazilians triumphed 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 at the Hiroshima Prefectural Sports Center.

"It was a special match," Brazil coach Renan Dal Zotto said.

"USA is one of the best teams in the world.

"They played well in service, reception and attack, but we were inspired and came back from a large deficit in the third set.

"The first two sets were close.

"The third set showed our character."

Defeat for the US sees them drop to third place in the round-robin standings behind Poland, who overcame Egypt 25-19, 25-18, 25-16.

Poland have six wins from their seven matches, while the US have five wins from as many outings along with Japan.

The home nation beat Russia 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16.

Fifth place is occupied by Italy after they moved to four victories by defeating Australia 30-28, 25-13, 25-22.

Today's two other matches saw Argentina overcome Canada 25-16, 25-22, 25-20, and Iran claim a 26-24, 25-17, 25-22 win over Tunisia.

A further six matches take place tomorrow.

There will then be a rest day before the third round of games on Sunday (October 13).