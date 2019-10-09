New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has paid tribute to former executive committee member Hal Wagstaff following his death at the age of 88.

NZOC outlined his significant contribution of sport in the country, with Wagstaff having been influential in the sport of sailing.

Wagstaff was best known as a boat designer, but was also an architect, sailor, yachting administrator and international judge and umpire during his career.

Among the boats he designed were the R Class, Cherub and Javelin, along with various keelboats.

Wagstaff took on several administrative roles during his career, including leading the New Zealand sailing team at the Munich 1972 Olympic Games.

He spent 23 years as an executive committee member of NZOC, serving from 1970 through to 1973.

"He was affectionately known as 'Hurricane Hal' in yachting circles," said Simon Wickham, former NZOC deputy chair.

"He had a relentless desire to get things done and make things happen and he contributed a lot to sport in New Zealand."

Hal Wagstaff was a renowned boat designer ©Yachting New Zealand

Wagstaff spent two years as Yachting New Zealand President from 1989 to 1991, before becoming the first New Zealander appointed as a vice president of the International Sailing Federation in 1994.

He officiated at more than 50 major international or World Championship regattas during his time as a judge.

Wagstaff received an OBE in 1985, the New Zealand Olympic Order in 1994, and a long-service gold medal from the International Sailing Federation in 1998.

He was also awarded life membership of both the International Sailing Federation and Yachting New Zealand, as well as being made a fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Architects.