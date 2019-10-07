Netball Australia have named 20 athletes to their first development squad as the country aims for future success.

The group of up-and-coming players has been selected with the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town in mind.

Australia has traditionally been the sport's dominant force but now holds neither of the two most prestigious prizes.

New Zealand ended a run of three straight Australian victories to lift this year's World Cup in Liverpool and England won the Commonwealth Games title at Gold Coast 2018.

Julie Fitzgerald will coach the squad with 14 of the players named to face New Zealand A and England A in an ongoing tournament in Auckland.

The development squad selected by Netball Australia ©Netball Australia

The remaining six round out the squad, which will be supported by attacking coach Stacey Marinkovich and defensive coach Michelle Den Dekker.

All of the players gathered for the first time at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra from October 2 to 4.

"The calibre of athletes we have in this squad really demonstrates how bright the future of Australian netball is and I'm so excited to be involved in the development of this exceptional group," said Fitzgerald.

"We'll be working closely with the Diamonds high-performance team to ensure there is strong alignment between the two programmes, giving our emerging talent the best opportunity to shine on the world's biggest netball stage in the future."

The squad has been made possible after a link-up between Netball Australia and Commonwealth Games Australia.

Both parties established a partnership to develop netballers in the run-up to Birmingham 2022 in August.