Double European champion Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos leads the women's all-around qualification standings at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart.

The French star scored 56.782 points to top the leaderboard at the halfway stage of qualification at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle.

Dos Santos impressed in the vault and uneven bars events, scoring 14.600 points in each discipline.

The 19-year-old scored 13.966 points on the floor and totalled 13.616 on the balance beam.

Liu Tingting of China is second on 55.685 points after six of the 12 subdivisions, while compatriot Li Shijia ended the day in third having amassed 55.732 points.

Liu Tingting of China is second at the halfway stage of all-around qualifying ©Getty Images

Liu and Li contributed to China taking the lead in the women's team standings as their squad scored 169.161 points.

Dos Santos' France are second on 166.713 points and Canada occupy third place on 162.922.

Chen Yile made an impressive return to international competition after a near year-long absence.

The Chinese gymnast is seventh on the uneven bars standings after scoring 14.366 points and sits third in the balance beam qualification following a routine which yielded 14.266.

American star Simone Biles is set to make her entrance at the World Championships during the second-half of qualifying tomorrow.