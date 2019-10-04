Vladimir Morozov claimed a 100th gold medal as the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Swimming World Cup returned in Budapest.

The Russian was in a share of first place in the men's overall rankings alongside Australian Mitch Larkin prior to the fourth stage of the seven-leg series on nine points.

The Russian was in fine form at Duna Arena in the Hungarian capital city as he made it a centuy of gold medals by topping the podium in the men's 50 metres freestyle in 21.50sec.

Hungary's Maxim Lobanovskij claimed second place in 22.18 as Kosuke Matsui of Japan earned the bronze medal in 22.26.

Michelle Coleman of Sweden won the women's equivalent in 24.56, edging out The Netherlands' Ranomi Kromowidjojo by 0.06.

The bronze medal went to Russia's Mariia Kameneva in 24.65 as just 0.09 seconds split the top three.

Kameneva took a second bronze of the evening in the women's 50m backstroke final behind Kira Toussaint of The Netherlands and Finland's Mimosa Jallow.

Toussaint won gold in 27.68, with Jallow claiming silver in 28.14.

Kameneva clocked 28.31 in rounding out the podium.

Home favourite Katinka Hosszú led the women's standings on 12 points after three rounds of the World Cup.

The three-time Olympic champion led home Hungarian compatriot Zsuzsanna Jakabos to win the 200m butterfly title in 2min 08.55sec.

Jakabos clocked 2:09.67 for second as Laura Taylor of Australia completed the top three in 2:10.69.

There was joy for the Budapest crowd as Kristof Milik led home Szebasztián Szabó for a Hungarian one-two in the 100m butterfly final.

Milik took the gold medal in 51.27 as Szabó, whose change of nationality from Slovenia to Hungary in time for Tokyo 2020 was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board this week, earned silver in 52.16.

Jakub Majerski of Poland finished third in 52.34.

The World Cup is due to continue tomorrow and finish on Sunday (October 6).