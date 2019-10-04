World number one Ashleigh Barty came from a set down to beat Petra Kvitova in the China Open quarter-finals today.

Kvitova made the stronger start at the National Tennis Center, as the Czech player claimed a key break of serve to take the opening set 6-4.

The match remained close as her Australian opponent hit back in the second to force the match into a decider.

Barty maintained the momentum to complete the comeback, with the world number one triumphing 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

She will now face Kiki Bertens, with the Dutch player defeating tournament third seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Bertens claimed the opening set on a tie-break, but dominated the second to win 7-6, 6-2.

The first meeting of the two most recent US Open champions is later today.

Caroline Wozniacki remains on course to defend her China Open title ©Getty Images

Japan’s Naomi Osaka will take on Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, who succeeded her as US Open champion last month.

The winner will advance to a semi-final against Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki, the defending China Open champion.

Wozniacki produced an impressive performance to beat Russia’s Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-6 to reach the last four.

The women's China Open tournament is a Premier Mandatory event on the Women's Tennis Association circuit, played on hard courts.