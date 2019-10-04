World number one Ashleigh Barty came from a set down to beat Petra Kvitova in the China Open quarter-finals today.
Kvitova made the stronger start at the National Tennis Center, as the Czech player claimed a key break of serve to take the opening set 6-4.
The match remained close as her Australian opponent hit back in the second to force the match into a decider.
Barty maintained the momentum to complete the comeback, with the world number one triumphing 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
She will now face Kiki Bertens, with the Dutch player defeating tournament third seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.
Bertens claimed the opening set on a tie-break, but dominated the second to win 7-6, 6-2.
The first meeting of the two most recent US Open champions is later today.
Japan’s Naomi Osaka will take on Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, who succeeded her as US Open champion last month.
The winner will advance to a semi-final against Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki, the defending China Open champion.
Wozniacki produced an impressive performance to beat Russia’s Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-6 to reach the last four.
The women's China Open tournament is a Premier Mandatory event on the Women's Tennis Association circuit, played on hard courts.