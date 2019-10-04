The Keep Rugby Clean campaign this weekend will provide a global stage to educate the next generation of rugby stars about the dangers of doping.

All 20 teams at Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan are united behind Keep Rugby Clean on Saturday (October 5) to Sunday (October 6), in a show of support for the anti-doping education and awareness programme.

It underlines the sport's commitment to preserving a level playing field, with the 620 players at the tournament wearing Keep Rugby Clean T-shirts on match days and at public events.

The campaign is recognised by the World Anti-Doping Agency as a leading education programme, having supported around 20,000 players and team management since its launch in 2005.

The #KeepRugbyClean weekend is a key education strategy to deter doping, assist players in making informed ethical decisions, and promote the importance of healthy approaches to medication and nutrition.

World Rugby operate a robust anti-doping programme and all RWC 2019 teams have been subjected to a comprehensive pre-event testing programme in the year prior to the tournament, in careful coordination with National Anti-doping Organisations (NADOs).

Blood, urine and biological passport tests have been conducted at a combination of training sessions, players homes, team hotels and matches.

Canada wore the T-shirts at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England ©Getty Images

All participating teams at the World Cup have undertaken mandatory anti-doping education as a key element of the tournament welfare programme.

This includes e-learning and face-to-face sessions delivered in the players' own language.

But the anti-doping issue has been highlighted in recent months, across both union and league.

The most high-profile case was South Africa wing Aphiwe Dyantyi, voted World Rugby Breakthrough Player of 2018, who faces a four-year ban after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances.

Welsh lower-league rugby player Kyle Perry has been banned for four years, along with Scotsman Craig Russell, who became the 30th rugby player to receive a ban in Britain - 18 in union, 12 in league.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: "Doping is the biggest threat to the integrity of sport and the fight against doping begins with education.

"Rugby is a sport built on strong character-building values of respect, integrity, passion, discipline and solidarity and every player has the right to complete on a level playing field.

"Keep Rugby Clean weekend is a key element of our education strategy to deter doping and promote the importance of a maintaining a healthy, balanced diet.

"It is fantastic to see all 20 teams coming together with the match officials and everyone involved with Rugby World Cup 2019 to support this important initiative."

World Rugby Anti-Doping General Manager Mike Earl said: "Keep Rugby Clean helps players at all levels of the game to improve their knowledge and awareness around the risks inherent in doping and provide education on key areas such as use of supplements and nutrition."