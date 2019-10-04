British two-time world taekwondo medallist Damon Sansum has retired from the sport, after it became unlikely he would qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 32-year-old claimed silver at the 2015 World Championships in Chelyabinsk and bronze at the 2017 edition in Muju.

He exited this year's World Championships in Manchester at an early stage, however, before doing the same at the Japan Grand Prix last month.

Sansum would therefore struggle to achieve the ranking points to qualify for next year's Olympics.

Samsun did not compete at Rio 2016, acting as back-up reserve for eventual silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad.

Damon Sansum finished his taekwondo career with a world silver and bronze ©Getty Images

"It's been a hell of a journey and I have some unbelievable memories," Sansum said, as reported by BBC Sport.

"Although I feel like I could go on forever, when the time is right, it is right - your heart lets you know that.

"I could have stayed on for a couple more tournaments, including the European Games - the only tournament I hadn't been to and brought home a medal - but that wasn't really on the cards.

"I am excited to begin the next chapter of my life.

"The future's not set in stone, but rest assured I will forever be part of the taekwondo family."

Samsun earned two world kickboxing titles before switching to taekwondo in 2010 due to a UK Sport-backed talent identification programme.

"He was a part of the first ever Fighting Chance initiative in 2010 and has been a magnificent part of the GB Taekwondo team," GB Taekwondo performance director Gary Hall said.

"He is an athlete who truly turns up daily to give everything he has got in the gym and in the ring."