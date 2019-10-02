Sergey Bubka has been confirmed senior vice-president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for a third term, it has been announced here.

The decision to confirm Ukraine's former pole vaulter in the role was taken at the first meeting of the newly elected IAAF Council since last week's election.

It will be Bubka's third term as senior vice-president.

He was originally appointed to the role by former IAAF President Lamine Diack in 2007.

Bubka, the 1988 Olympic gold medallist, stood against Britain's Sebastian Coe to replace Diack when the Senegalese stood down in 2015.

He was beaten, but Coe appointed him as vice-president following the election.

Bubka, a member of the International Olympic Committee, tweeted that he was "honoured" to be given the role again.

Among those attending the meeting for the first time was Ximena Restrepo, the Colombian-born former 400 metres runner who last Wednesday (September 25) became the first female vice-president in the IAAF's 107-year history.

She was elected along with Bubka, Norfolk Island's Geoffrey Gardner and Saudi Arabia's Prince Nawaf Bin Mohammed Al Saud.

In other decisions made at the Council meeting, Finland's Antti Pihlakoski was reappointed to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) Board Appointments Panel and Abby Hoffman was reappointed to the AIU Board.

Voting is also currently open for the IAAF Athletes' Commission elections.

The names of the six elected members of the Commission are to be announced before the end of the IAAF World Championships.

The Council may also appoint up to six further people to be Athletes' Commission members to help ensure diversity of representation.

Once the Commission has been finalised, the chair and one other member - one male and one female - will be full voting members of the IAAF Council.

To be eligible for nomination, athletes must have participated in at least one of the past two editions of the IAAF World Championships or in the most recent Olympic Games or be a competitor at this year's IAAF World Championships.

There are 15 candidates, including New Zealand's double Olympic shot put gold medallist Dame Valerie Adams and Greece's Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi.

Other notable names include Kazakhstan's London 2012 triple jump gold medallist Olga Rypakova and the United States two-time world 1500 and 5,000 metres champion Bernard Lagat.

Another candidate is France's Renaud Lavillenie, winner of the pole vault at London 2012 and the man who broke Bubka's world record.

Athletes' Commission Chair Inaki Gomez encouraged all athletes at the Championships to cast their vote.

"This is a new opportunity to be part of the decision-making process at the IAAF," said Gomez.

"This governance reform is unprecedented as it gives athletes two votes at the highest decision-making body of the sport; such a number of votes is unheard of in other international sporting federations."