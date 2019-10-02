Defending champions China and top seeds Indonesia remain on course for the final of the Badminton World Federation World Junior Mixed Team Championships after easing into the last eight in Kazan.

China recorded a 3-0 win over Germany in their play-off at the Kazan Gymnastics Centre.

Feng Yanzhe and Lin Fangling continued their strong showing in the mixed doubles with a 21-9, 21-8 victory over Aaron Sonnenschein and Leona Michalski.

Zhou Meng moved China to the brink of the quarter-finals, defeating Ann-Kathrin Spori 21-10, 21-11.

Victory was sealed by Liu Liang, who won his men's singles contest 21-12, 21-6 against Matthias Kicklitz.

China will take on Denmark in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

Indonesia are also through after they beat Spain by the same scoreline.

Dwiki Rafian Restu and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil got Indonesia off to the best possible start with a 21-14, 21-11 win over Alvaro Leal and Laura Solis.

Putri Kusuma Wardani cruised to a 21-12, 21-7 success in her women's singles clash against Lucia Rodriguez to put Indonesia 2-0 up.

Their place in the last eight was confirmed when Bobby Setiabudi earned a battling 21-13, 29-27 triumph over Tomas Toledano in the men's singles rubber.

Indonesia face Hong Kong in the quarter-finals.

In the other last-eight encounters, Thailand play France and Japan entertain South Korea.