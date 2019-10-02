New Zealand eased past Fiji 6-1 to reach the final of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Lautoka.

Having finished top of Group A, New Zealand were 3-0 up in under 30 minutes during their semi-final clash against the hosts at Churchill Park.

Fiji's Semi Scott Wara scored an own goal in the 13th minute, before Ben Loane and Logan Rogerson both got on the scoresheet before the half-hour mark.

Myer Bevan got New Zealand's fourth just before half-time.

In the second half, Mohammed Shah recorded what turned out to be a consolation goal for Fiji in the 74th minute, with New Zealand responding just five minutes later through Callan Elliot.

Bevan then scored again in the dying moments of the match to confirm New Zealand's rout.

Augustine Waita scored for Solomon Islands in their 1-0 semi-final victory against Vanuatu ©OFC

"It was tough, 32 degrees with a 12 o’clock kick-off, very trying but full credit to our playing group," New Zealand coach Des Buckingham said.

"The second half was a little bit scrappy, but we have done enough in the first half, and for them to continue working in this kind of heat and this kind of humidity was a real win for us, and it's important now for us to recover for the final."

New Zealand will face the Solomon Islands, after Augustine Waita's solitary goal resigned Vanuatu to the third-place match.

Both matches are on Saturday (October 5).

The tournament winners are guaranteed a slot at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Men's Olympic football is played with under-23 players, although three overage players are allowed.