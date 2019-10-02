Team GB has called for Britain to unite behind its athletes in the "This is What Makes Us" campaign for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"This is What Makes Us" was launched as Team GB announced the first set of athletes to be competing at Tokyo 2020, with 12 sailors named including Rio 2016 gold medallists Hannah Mills and Giles Scott.

The British Olympic Association claim the campaign aims to inspire British people to unite behind Team GB during a time of heightened national division.

"Team GB fans are different ages, come from different backgrounds, have different belief systems, but they are united by their support of the incredible Team GB athletes," Mark England said, chef de mission for Team GB at Tokyo 2020.

"Olympic sport has an unmatched ability to bring people together, even if in all other aspects of society, we feel extremely divided."

The campaign's launch video is narrated by Kate Richardson-Walsh, a member of the British hockey team that topped the podium in Rio.

It highlights the support, sacrifices and dedication from athletes, coaches and families alike on their journey to an Olympics.

Other British Olympic champions such as cyclists Sir Chris Hoy and Laura Kenny, boxer Nicola Adams and distance runner Sir Mo Farah also feature.

"As athletes, the journey for us begins as children hoping to fulfil a dream," said Richardson-Walsh.

"Without the support of friends, family, coaches and fans, this dream would never become a reality.

"Of the athletes that will compete in Tokyo, not one single story will be the same.

"They will have faced ecstatic highs and devastating lows, all with the hope of one day putting on the Team GB kit, competing on the greatest sporting stage and doing the nation proud - 'This Is What Makes Us' tells that story in the most perfect way."

A British Government initiative, entitled "Sport is GREAT", was also launched in July.

Around 378 athletes are expected to represent Team GB at Tokyo 2020.

Team GB finished third in the medal table at Rio 2016, earning 27 gold medals, 23 silver and 17 bronze.