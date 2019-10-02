LIXIL Corporation has signed-up as a presenting partner of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Torch Relay.

The Japanese building materials firm has become the first company to join at the highest tier of the Relay's sponsorship programme.

It means they will be allowed to select Torchbearers and carry out promotional activities using official logos.

The move shows more support for Tokyo 2020 from LIXIL, who became a gold partner in the "building components and bathroom and kitchen fixtures" category in 2015.

This has seen them involved in building athlete accommodation at the Olympic and Paralympic Village.

"We are delighted to welcome LIXIL as a presenting partner of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Torch Relay," said Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori.

"A company whose products are deeply intertwined in people's lives, LIXIL has developed its 'Universal Run' programme giving children across the nation the opportunity to experience diverse and harmonious lifestyles.

"I am confident that through its participation in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Torch Relay, LIXIL will play its part in helping to realise a universal society."

The Paralympic Torch Relay will take place between August 13 and 25 next year.

The Paralympic Torch Relay will begin on August 13 ©Getty Images

It will take place with the aim of "maintaining momentum and excitement" following the conclusion of the Olympic Games.

In each leg of the Relay, three people meeting for the first time will come together to form a team of Torchbearers.

These encounters, organisers hope, will prompt people to "contemplate the meaning of diversity and come to realise the wide-ranging benefits of a fully inclusive society".

"It is a great honour to be the first presenting partner for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Torch Relay," said Kinya Seto, the representative director and chairman of LIXIL.

"Sharing its vision in making better living a reality for everyone, and as a Tokyo 2020 gold partner, LIXIL continues to contribute to the realisation of a universal society through its concerted efforts.

"Our presence in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Torch Relay extends the same vision."

The flames for the Torch Relay will be lit at ceremonies in all 47 of Japan's prefectures and at Stoke Mandeville in Britain, the birthplace of the Paralympics.

All of the flames will be merged before the Paralympic Opening Ceremony on August 25.

The Relay will take place under the motto "Share Your Light".