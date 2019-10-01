The Korea Teqball Association (KTA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Seoul National University.

Both organisations have agreed to create a framework to ensure greater engagement in teqball at grass-roots level, while ensuring the sport continues to develop nationally.

It is hoped this framework could be used by the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) as an example of best practice for other countries around the world.

A signing ceremony was held where a teqball table was donated to the university.

"We are delighted to sign this MoU with Seoul National University," said KTA President Songgeun Yoo.

"Seoul National University is Korea's leading university with world-class research facilities and we are confident that the creation of an athletic and education framework will greatly benefit the growth of teqball in Korea.

"We have made excellent progress in developing teqball in Korea since our association was formed just seven months ago.

"But we know we have a lot more potential and need to engage more with young people at grass-roots level to ensure teqball becomes enshrined in the sports culture of our country."

A teqball table was donated to the university at the signing ceremony ©FITEQ

South Korea will compete at the Asia-Pacific Cup in Chinese city Sanya on November 28 and 29.

Sanya is also hosting next year's Asian Beach Games, where teqball will be an official medal sport for the first time.

Last month, FITEQ sport director Matt Curtain met with the KTA to discuss their progress after the organisation's formation this year.

Seventeen clubs have been created and the first National Championships will be held next month.

"We are greatly encouraged to see KTA and Seoul National University formalise their cooperation to grow the popularity of teqball," said FITEQ vice president György Gattyán.

"We believe this has the potential to be a great success and could prove to be a positive case study for other National Federations to follow.

"All sports, to be a success, need to have a strong base at grass roots and creating frameworks that promote teqball through education and practical training can only benefit the sport."