The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has confirmed the vice-president appointments of Katrina Adams, Bernard Giudicelli and Bulat Utemuratov following the first meeting of the organisation's new Board.

They met in Lisbon following the conclusion of the ITF Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the Portuguese city.

David Haggerty had been re-elected as ITF President at the AGM, with his vice-presidents now determined.

French Tennis Federation President Giudicelli was chosen for one of the three posts.

Giudicelli had been elected to the ITF Board last week, despite resigning from all positions at the ITF last year.

This included from the previous board and his role as chair of the Davis Cup Committee.

It followed him being found guilty of defamation by a French court in 2017.

Giudicelli had initially been barred from standing again for the Board, but succeeded with an appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport against the ITF earlier this year.

He will be joined as a vice-president by Adams, as the former President of the United States Tennis Association.

Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, took the third vice-president slot.

He received the highest number of votes during last week's election at the ITF Board.

Switzerland's René Stammbach was appointed ITF treasurer, while he will also continue in his role as chair of the finance committee.

Katrina Adams was also appointed as an ITF vice-president at the board meeting ©Getty Images

"All four senior leaders bring expertise to the ITF Board," Haggerty said.

"René Stammbach and Katrina Adams bring experience from their previous four years as vice-presidents with Grand Slam chairman Bernard Giudicelli and successful business leader Bulat Utemuratov adding great knowledge from inside and outside the world of tennis.

"These four individuals received the most votes from the AGM for the Board and will assist me as President in implementing our ITF2024 strategy and continuing the transformation of tennis."

The ITF also confirmed the reappointment of France's Mary Pierce and Australia's Mark Woodforde as the ITF Board athlete representatives.

"Mary and Mark have made significant contributions to the ITF Board over the last four years and we are delighted to have them continue another four years to bring the athlete's voice into our board meetings and help us make informed decisions for the good of tennis and the ITF member nations," Haggerty said.

The pair will serve a four-year term until 2023.