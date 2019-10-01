The beach tennis line-up for the inaugural Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in Doha this month has been announced.
Sixteen pairs will compete in both the men's and women's competitions in Qatar, with the entry list announced by ANOC and the International Tennis Federation (ITF).
Eleven pairs qualified via direct acceptance with four pairs reaching the Games through regional representation.
One wildcard pair has also been selected for both the men's and women's tournaments, with 14 countries featuring in all.
The men's event is led by Italy's reigning world champions Alessandro Calbucci and Michele Cappelletti, who claimed their fourth global crown on home sand in Terracina in June.
They beat Italy's Tommaso Giovannini and Russia's Nikita Burmakin in the final, who will both also play in Doha but must compete this time with partners from their countries.
Giovannini joins forces with Luca Cramarossa while Burmakin will play alongside Sergey Kuptsov.
Rafaella Miiller, one half of this year's women's world champions, will play in Doha alongside Brazilian team-mate Joana Cortez.
She won the world title in Terracina with Germany's Maraike Biglmaier who is not on the start-list in Qatar.
Italy's beaten finalists Sofia Cimatti and Giulia Gasparri are able to team-up for the Beach Games.
A mixed doubles event will also take place in Doha but the pairs for this will be confirmed on site.
Hosts Qatar will definitely be involved, despite not entering the men's and women's events, as part of legacy plans for beach tennis in the region.
Haider Farman, the technical director of the World Beach Games, said: "It is fantastic to see that the ANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019 will feature some of the world's top beach tennis stars from 14 different countries.
"Beach tennis is one of 13 exciting and dynamic sports on the Games programme and we have no doubt it will deliver thrilling matches for fans in Qatar and around the world."
More than 1,200 athletes are expected in Qatar, with action split between the Katara and Al Gharafa venues between October 12 and 16.
The Games include a total of 14 disciplines in 13 sports.
Farivar Tanhai, the ITF beach tennis manager, said: "The ITF is thrilled that beach tennis will feature at the first edition of the ANOC World Beach Games, and we congratulate the players who will compete for the honour of becoming the first ever World Beach Games champions."
The full list of players is as follows:
MEN:
|Pair
|Nation
|Combined ranking (24/06/19)
|Status
|Michele Cappelletti/Alessandro Calbucci
|ITA
|7
|Direct Acceptance
|Tommaso Giovannini/Luca Cramarossa
|ITA
|8
|Direct Acceptance
|Vinicius Font/Andre Ricardo Baran
|BRA
|27
|Direct Acceptance
|Marcus Vinicius Ferreira/Thales Oliveira Santos
|BRA
|31
|Direct Acceptance
|Mathieu Guegano/Theo Irigaray
|FRA
|38
|Direct Acceptance
|Antonio Ramos-Viera/Gerard Rodriguez
|ESP
|43
|Direct Acceptance
|Nikita Burmakin/Sergey Kuptsov
|RUS
|44
|Direct Acceptance
|Nicolas Gianotti/Guillaume Leruste
|FRA
|58
|Direct Acceptance
|Ramon Guedez/Ali Colmenares
|VEN
|64
|Direct Acceptance
|Aksel Samardzic/Sander Castro
|ARU
|77
|Direct Acceptance
|Nikolai Gurev/Ivan Syrov
|RUS
|87
|Direct Acceptance
|Satoshi Goda/Naoki Yamamoto
|JPN
|105
|Regional Representation
|Pedro Maio/Henrique Freitas
|POR
|114
|Reallocation Place*
|Javier Mendez/Vladimir Helmut
|PUR
|128
|Reallocation Place*
|Maksimilians Niklass Andersons/Nikita Ribakovs
|LAT
|131
|Reallocation Place*
|Mark Bonfigli/Carlos Rivera
|USA
|176
|Wild Card
WOMEN:
|Pair
|Nation
|Combined ranking (24/06/19)
|Status
|Flaminia Daina/Nicole Nobile
|ITA
|8
|Direct Acceptance
|Joana Cortez/Rafaella Miilller
|BRA
|8
|Direct Acceptance
|Sofia Cimatti/Giulia Gasparri
|ITA
|10
|Direct Acceptance
|Daria Churakova/Irina Glimakova
|RUS
|32
|Direct Acceptance
|Lorena Melo/Marcela Vita
|BRA
|33
|Direct Acceptance
|Patricia Diaz/Lady Correa
|VEN
|46
|Direct Acceptance
|Liudmila Nikoyan/Ekaterina Kirgizova
|RUS
|50
|Direct Acceptance
|Sabrina Lopez/Eva Fernandez
|ESP
|65
|Direct Acceptance
|Magali Garnier/Julie Labrit
|FRA
|76
|Direct Acceptance
|Mathilde Hoarau/Marie-Eve Hoarau
|FRA
|80
|Direct Acceptance
|Erina Otsuka/Aoi Shibayama
|JPN
|84
|Regional Representation
|Alice Grandi/Marika Colonna
|SMR
|85
|Reallocation Place*
|Beatriz Rivera/Claudia Lopez
|PUR
|118
|Wild Card
|Iosune Roncal/Valentina Persad
|VEN
|133
|Reallocation Place*
|Manuela Cunha/Catarina Alexandrino
|POR
|139
|Reallocation Place*
|Camelia Benabdeljalil/Sarah Benabdeljalil
|MAR
|481
|Regional Representation