Sixteen sports took part in the Venezuelan Olympic Committee's (COV) first Tokyo 2020 preparation meeting.

The COV used the event to launch its "Let's go for 20 at Tokyo 2020" initiative which outlines their aim of winning a minimum of 20 Olympic diplomas at next year's Games.

A diploma is awarded to the top eight finishers in any Olympic event.

Eduardo Álvarez, the President of the COV, said he wanted the South American nation to send between 60 and 70 athletes to the Japanese capital.

The country has won two gold medals in its Olympic history since making its debut at London 1948.

Boxer Francisco Rodríguez won the men's light flyweight division at Mexico City 1968 and fencer Rubén Limardo claimed victory in the men's épée at London 2012.

Yulimar Rojas claimed silver in the women's triple jump at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Venezuela won three medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, which took place on their home continent.

Yulimar Rojas claimed silver in the women's triple jump, with Venezuelans also collecting two bronze medals.

These came courtesy of boxer Yoel Finol and cyclist Stefany Hernández, who were third in the men's flyweight and women's BMX competitions respectively.

Álvarez was re-elected for a fourth four-year term as COV President last year, after taking the job in 2006.