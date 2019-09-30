All six individual champions will be defending their titles at this year's European Field Archery Championships, which begin tomorrow in Mokrice-Catez in Slovenia.

Five days of competition are scheduled at Castle Mokrice with recurve, compound and barebow action all taking place.

Slovenia's Ana Umer will be looking to win the women's recurve title for the third Championships in a row on home soil.

She triumphed two years ago in Mokrice-Catez after victory in Rzeszow in Poland in 2015.

In the men's recurve Italy's Marco Morello is back to compete for another gold while Croatia's Domagoj Buden is hoping to retain his men's compound title.

Irene Franchini of Italy is the defending champion in the women's compound with both barebow titles currently in Swedish hands.

Irene Franchini will defend her women's compound gold ©Getty Images

Erik Jonsson won the men's barebow in 2017 with the women's gold going to Lina Bjorklund.

Junior competitions will also be held with all three bows.

Two days of qualification begin tomorrow, before individual eliminations on Thursday (October 3).

Team eliminations and finals will take place on Friday (October 4) before the individual finals on Saturday (October 5).

Field archery features a multi-target course on various types of terrain, including fields, woods and forests.