World Rugby has revealed six "legends" who will be inducted into the sport's Hall of Fame alongside the ongoing Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The group will be honoured at the World Rugby Awards in Tokyo on November 3, and all are said to have made an "outstanding contribution" to the sport.

New Zealand's Richie McCaw and Graham Henry, South Africa's Os du Randt, Japan's Shiggy Konno, Samoa's Peter Fatialofa and Uruguay's Diego Ormaechea will all be recognised.

Fatialofa and Konno will be inducted posthumously, with the Hall of Fame expanding to 148 members following its creation in 2006.

"Our beloved game of rugby would not be what it is today without the contributions of remarkable trailblazers, men and women, who form the World Rugby Hall of Fame," said World Rugby chairman and Hall of Fame member Sir Bill Beaumont.

"They are players and coaches, true legends of the game that have embodied our values and will continue to inspire generations to come.

"On behalf of the rugby family, I would like to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of this year's six new inductees, Richie McCaw, Shiggy Konno, Os du Randt, Peter Fatialofa, Graham Henry and Diego Ormaechea, for their outstanding career and thank them for their immense footprint on our game.

"We look forward to honouring them in November at what promises to be a very special night."

McCaw captained New Zealand to a pair of Rugby World Cup wins in 2011 and 2015 and is the most-capped Test rugby player of all time with 148 appearances to his name.

The flanker has previously won the World Rugby Player of the Year award three times.

Os du Randt is the only South African to win two World Cups ©Getty Images

Henry coached New Zealand to their World Cup triumph in 2011 and won 88 out of 103 matches with the All Blacks.

The former Wales coach managed for and against the British and Irish Lions, beating them in a series with New Zealand but losing one while in charge against Australia.

Du Randt is the only South African player to have won two World Cups, having done so in 1995 and 2007.

The prop won 80 international caps and was known as "The Ox".

Konno, who died aged 84 in 2007, enjoyed a distinguished administration career in Japan which saw him dubbed as the country's Mr Rugby.

He was chairman of the Japan Rugby Football Union between 1972 and 1994 and had roles with the Asian Rugby Football Union and the International Rugby Board.

Fatialofa, known as "Fats", captained Samoa as they reached the quarter-finals at successive World Cups in 1991 and 1995.

In 1991 he provided the match-winning pass as the Pacific Islanders stunned hosts Wales with a 16-13 win.

The former prop tragically died of a heart attack in 2013, aged just 54.

Ormaechea, a number eight, is considered the best Uruguayan player of all time, with his career spanning two decades.

He appeared at the Rugby World Cup in 1999 aged 40, a record for the tournament's oldest player which still stands.