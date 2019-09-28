Rugby World Cup organisers are celebrating a successful first week, with record broadcast and social media figures.

Ticket sales have also remained strong at almost 98 per cent, while the 16 fanzones are proving popular – nearly 270,000 rugby enthusiasts have watched a game there.

The Opening Ceremony and first match between Japan and Russia last Friday (September 20) attracted a peak live audience share in Japan on NTV of 25.5 per cent in prime time.

It's likely to be the most-viewed live event of 2019 in the country.

In the UK, viewership of ITV coverage of the opening match peaked at one million during its breakfast programming, with England's game against Tonga hitting 4.7 million.

Opening Rugby World Cup game Japan vs Russia was a huge success for national broadcasters ©Getty Images

Social media numbers were also impressive, as #RWC2019 topped the global trends on opening night, with more than 624.5 million views of the official Rugby World Cup GIFs on the Giphy Channel.

New Zealand’s first haka also attracted an average of 400,000 viewers of the Rugby World Cup Daily.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “This is Japan’s moment to shine and it is certainly doing that.

"From a spectacular opening ceremony, excellent rugby, vibrant fanzones and strong broadcast audiences, it has certainly been some start."

Japan Rugby World Cup 2019 Organising Committee CEO Akira Shimazu added: "We are absolutely delighted with how the tournament’s opening week has played out.

"We have built tremendous momentum and excitement throughout the country and the stage is set for a truly incredible Rugby World Cup here in Japan."