Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive David Grevemberg claimed India still has a "leadership role" within the organisation even after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra dismissed the event as a "waste of time and money".

India is considering boycotting Birmingham 2022 in protest at shooting's omission from the programme.

Batra, due to meet CGF officials in India on November 14, criticised the Games for having a low standard of competition.

In response, Grevemberg claimed he is still looking forward to meeting with Batra and their meeting would "provide any further clarification necessary on the composition and process for determining the Commonwealth Games sports Programme" - a reference to Indian anger over shooting being dropped.

In a lengthy statement, Grevemberg insisted the CGF want India to be part of Birmingham 2022 and to play a major role in the CGF.

"We passionately believe that the modern Commonwealth and the Commonwealth sport movement is more relevant than ever before and that India has a vital role to play," he said.

"Our shared vision must learn from but go beyond the shared colonial history of the Commonwealth and, through sport, create peaceful, sustainable and prosperous communities across our 71 diverse nations and territories.

"The CGF has undergone a tremendous transformation and our strategic plan reflects that.

"It was refreshed in consultation with all our members, including India.

"We know the next Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022 has all the ingredients to be a great success.

"The Games will have the largest-ever female and Para-sport programme in history and we want India to be part of this.

"It will be an amazing experience for all Indian athletes.

"With the significant Indian community across Birmingham and the West Midlands, there will be huge support for the country.

"We hope we can take this opportunity to ensure India does have a leadership role in the Commonwealth.

"This is a chance to understand and support India’s ambitions in Commonwealth sport and we are going to India in order to work in collaboration with our friends and partners."

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has dismissed the Commonwealth Games a "waste of time and money" and claimed it is too low a standard for his country to bother competing in ©Getty Images

In a series of recent comments to the media, Batra has criticised the Commonwealth Games for not being as competitive as other multi-sport events.

"I feel there is not sufficient level of competition, leaving aside two or three sports," Batra told Agence France-Presse.

"It doesn’t leave anyone anywhere with this low level of competition."

In another interview, he dismissed the Games as "a waste of time and money".

"We win 70 medals, 100 medals at the Commonwealth Games while at the Olympics, we get stuck at two [medals at Rio 2016] – that means the level of competition isn’t high at the Commonwealth Games.

"It’s not a ranking tournament either, so why waste time?

"We should rather go to better competitions and prepare for the Olympics."

There are fears that hockey's position on the Commonwealth Games programme could be under as Narinder Batra is also President of the International Hockey Federation ©Getty Images

President Dame Louise Martin is set to lead the CGF delegation to visit India.

In a letter to Batra, seen by insidethegames, Dame Louise highlights three topics they will discuss with Batra and IOC secretary general Rajeev Mehta when they meet in New Delhi.

The trip is also likely to include a meeting with Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Shooting, while not a compulsory Commonwealth Games sport, has been part of every event since Kingston 1966, with the exception of Edinburgh 1970.

India has traditionally been strong in the sport, winning 16 medals, including seven golds, at Gold Coast 2018.

As well as leading the IOA, Batra is also President of International Hockey Federation (FIH), a popular sport at the Commonwealth Games and his criticism of the event is sure to lead to fears that its place on the programme after Birmingham 2022 could also be in jeopardy.

The FIH declined to comment on Batra's comments when contacted by insidethegames.