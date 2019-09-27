New Zealand were given a stern examination before the semi-finals of the Oceania Football Confederation Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, beating a brave Solomon Islands 4-2 in their final Group A match in Fiji.
The tournament winners are guaranteed a slot at Tokyo 2020, with favourites New Zealand having already qualified for the semi-finals alongside Fiji, Vanuatu and their opponents today.
While New Zealand have won all their matches so far, against Samoa (6-1) and American Samoa (12-0), top place in Group A was still up for grabs.
The unfancied Solomon Islands took a shock lead in the first minute, with Patrick Taroga firing home from close range.
It was in the 36th minute that New Zealand finally equalised, as Clayton Lewis scored a low, long-range effort.
Myer Bevan then made the halftime team talk slightly easier for coach Des Buckingham, putting New Zealand ahead in the 39th minute.
When Noah Billingsley headed home a free-kick in the 52nd minute the result looked beyond doubt, but the Solomon Islands had other ideas.
With 10 minutes left, Tuita Maeobia arrowed a stunning effort into the top corner to make it 3-2.
But Bevan's second goal, in injury time, ensured victory and Group A top spot for New Zealand.
"I thought it was a great performance from us and a really good game actually," Buckingham said.
"The Solomons are very well coached, have some very good players and posed a tough test.
"We went down a goal early on but stayed composed and stuck to the way we do things, so to come away with a win that puts us top of the group is really pleasing,” he added.
New Zealand now face either Fiji or Vanuatu, who play tomorrow in Group B, in the semi-finals on Wednesday (October 2), with the knockout stages in Lautoka.
In the other Group A match, Samoa defeated American Samoa 5-0.
Men's Olympic football is played with under-23 players, although three overage players are allowed.