David Haggerty has been re-elected President of the International Tennis Federation on a four-year term after a convincing first round victory here today.

The American had been seeking a second term as President at the governing body's Annual General Meeting.

He faced the challenge of India's Anil Khanna, Ireland's Dave Miley and the Czech Republic's Ivo Kaderka.

Haggerty secured a first-round victory after receiving over 60 per cent of the 428 valid votes.

A total of 215 votes were required to win the election, with Haggerty receiving 259 to claim a comfortable victory.

Khanna, who lost out to Haggerty by eight votes in 2015, finished runner-up again.

The ITF vice-president polled 93 votes.

Miley received 43 votes for third place, while Kaderka earned 30.

There were nine abstentions.

"I appreciate your support," Haggerty said after the result.

"I would also like to congratulate Anil, Ivo and David for their hard work in the election.

"Thank you very much."

David Haggerty received 60 per cent of the vote from ITF members in the first round ©ITF

Haggerty will now serve a second term through to 2023.

Haggerty had been handed a boost on the eve of the election with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) backing his re-election, having already received the support of the United States.

Britain and the United States were among the five nations with a maximum share of 12 votes, along with Australia, France and Germany.

It strengthened the view that Haggerty would secure a second term, with the suggestion smaller voting nations could follow the Grand Slam host nations and Germany.

The LTA's support came despite the organisation stating it was "deeply concerned about the governance of the sport", concluding with a vow to hold the ITF President to account.

The LTA had last year voted against the changes made to the Davis Cup by the ITF, which were spearheaded by Haggerty.

Their assertion suggests there will be work ahead for Haggerty, despite his dominant election victory.

His manifesto vowed to continue "strong and trusted leadership", with a review of the organisation's governance structure.

A taskforce is now expected to be established to recommend structural changes.

David Haggerty has pledged to increased development funds for ITF members ©ITF

This could include a potential splitting of the role of the President, while an alternative structure could be introduced around where the ITF is based.

ITF Limited is currently a Bahamas-based company, while the ITF headquarters are in London.

Increased revenues for ITF members were also promised to members, with reforms to the Fed Cup next year expected to contribute.

It is claimed this would follow the restructure of the Davis Cup.

Haggerty had also pledged to increase development funding to an $18 million (£14.5 million/€16.5 million) investment worldwide annually, rising from the current figure of $12 million (£10 million/€11 million).

The $12 million figure is claimed to be double the development funds provided by the ITF when Haggerty assumed leadership of the world governing body in 2015.

