England's forwards set an intimidating marker at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, helping to deliver a comfortable seven-try 45-7 victory over the United States in Pool C.

Coach Eddie Jones made 10 changes from the side that defeated Tonga 35-3 on Sunday (September 22) in a somewhat disjointed performance, but England were sharp and effective from kick-off at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe City.

Within six minutes, captain George Ford sliced through for a try under the posts after excellent work from the England pack.

The US tackled hard and were competitive, but simply couldn’t handle the England forwards.

Their set-piece strength was exemplified in the 25th minute by a set-piece rolling maul, with Billy Vunipola applying the finishing touch.

Eight minutes later it was Luke Cowan-Dickie's turn, his second try of the tournament, following a training ground maul off the back of the lineout.

With a 19-0 halftime advantage the result was already beyond doubt, so Jones made changes for the second half, including Owen Farrell coming on at centre and Ben Youngs at halfback.

In the 48th minute, an outstanding individual break from Jonathan Joseph led to a simple two-yard try for Joe Cokanasiga.

Three years ago, Ruaridh McConnochie was celebrating an Olympic Games silver medal with Great Britain, but today he was scoring his first international try on the biggest stage – Ford’s conversion made the score 31-0.

England's Owen Farrell receives treatment after John Quill's head-high challenge that led to a red card ©Getty Images

England maintained the pace with Lewis Ludlam crossing after excellent work from Ford.

But the US lost their heads with 10 minutes left, as Australian referee Nic Berry issued the first red card of the World Cup.

Farrell had actually knocked on after a quick penalty, but John Quill lined him up with a reckless shoulder tackle to the head and his dismissal was inevitable.

Further scores were inevitable and Cokanasiga rounded off his double, before an injury-time consolation try for the US from Bryce Campbell.

England lead the way in Pool C with 10 points and will now regroup before their huge match with Argentina next Saturday (October 5).

In the other game played today, Italy recorded their second Pool B win of the tournament with a convincing 48-7 victory over Canada at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium.

With a 47-22 triumph against Namibia already on the board, Italy now top the pool, and today's result was never in doubt following early tries for Braam Steyn and Dean Budd.

Further scores for Sebastian Negri, Mattia Bellini, Federico Zani and Matteo Minozzi, and a penalty try, gave Italy the bonus-point victory.

Small consolation for Canada came with an outstanding finish by Andrew Coe late on.

Italy now prepare for their crucial clash with South Africa a week Friday (October 4), while it doesn't get any easier for Canada – New Zealand are next up, on Wednesday (October 2).