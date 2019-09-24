Cyprus Olympic Committee (KOE) has organised their annual Olympic Day celebration in Nicosia with several sporting activities held.

The celebrations took place at the organisation's Olympic House.

Two Olympic Day runs were held, with children under the age of 12 participating over 800 metres, while teenagers and adults ran five kilometres.

Cypriot national federations helped arrange showcases of their sports, including basketball, volleyball, handball, tennis and weightlifting.

Gymnastics, table tennis, karate, wrestling, modern pentathlon, taekwondo, bowling, bridge, chess and breakdance events were also arranged.

Support was given to the Olympic Day celebrations by Milan Trajkovic, the reigning European champion in the men's 60 metres hurdles.

Shooter Andri Eleftheriou, cyclist Andri Christoforou and skier Christopher Papamichalopoulos were also present.

Olympic Day is traditionally celebrated worldwide on June 23, the day the International Olympic Committee was founded in 1894.

The KOE opted to move their celebrations to mid-September due to the hot Cypriot summers.

National federations showcased their sports during the day ©Cyprus Olympic Committee

The KOE say the organisation has put forward a series of actions to continue to promote the Olympic Movement.

Olympic education has been added to the countries' curriculum for the forthcoming academic year.

Top athletes will also help students by talking about the Olympic values, while seminars and congresses are also planned.

A fashion show has been scheduled to present the Cyprus kit for Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.