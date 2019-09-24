England will host the Commonwealth Judo Championships for the first time since 1986 when the event begins tomorrow.

Over 1,000 athletes are expected to compete at the Walsall Campus of University of Wolverhampton.

"This is the first time the Commonwealth Judo Championships have been held in England since the first Championships took place in 1986," said Rick Kenney, President of the Commonwealth Judo Association.

"I am sure that the British Judo Association will deliver a great event that will be enjoyed by athletes and spectators alike.

"The British Judo Association has organised a number of high-quality international competitions in recent years and we look forward to a wide range of Commonwealth judo nations taking part and enjoying the experience and hospitality of Walsall."

Organisers say the event will feature a range of categories, including senior and junior events.

Veteran and visually impaired competitions will also take place.

The British Judo Association (BJA) said the event adds to the list of top-level competitions to be held in Britain in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic cycle.

The organisation has held the 2017 International Blind Sport Association European Championships, as well as the 2018 Veteran European Championships and the 2018 European Open.

Competition begins tomorrow and concludes on Sunday (September 29).

The BJA are holding the event in collaboration with the University of Wolverhampton and Walsall Council.