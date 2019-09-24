Japan demolished hosts India 103-27 as they began their bid to win the International Basketball Association (FIBA) Women's Asia Cup for the fourth time in a row.

Himawari Akaho scored 23 points in the huge Group A success at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bangalore.

The other group game was a low-scoring 48-44 win for South Korea over Chinese Taipei.

In Group B, Australia thrashed Philippines 127-57 and China beat New Zealand 67-44.

The winners of each group will advance straight into the semi-finals with the teams second and third facing play-offs for the right to join them.

Group play continues tomorrow.

Back-to-back defending champions Canada registered a second victory from as many games on day two of the FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Puerto Rico yesterday.

The Canadians eased to an 87-51 success at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, handing the Caribbean side their second loss.

Kayla Alexander starred as she netted 23 points and also recorded 15 rebounds.

Canada are bidding for a fourth title in all, but the presence of the United States, who do not usually compete at the regional event, will make that a tough ask this year.

The Americans have won every Olympic gold medal since 1996 and the last three World Cups in a row, and are playing at the AmeriCup for the first time since winning it in 2007.

"It was a bit of a rough start but I thought in the second half we really picked it up and started playing our game," said Alexander.

"Our defence was really on point and we were playing well as a team.

"I think our defence created a lot of offence for us and as a team we rebounded well.

"We played good team basketball tonight and can continue to build on that."

In today's other Group A game, Dominican Republic entered the tournament by subjecting Mexico to a second loss, 67-52.

Brazil made it two wins from two as they saw off Argentina ©FIBA

In Group B, five-time record winners Brazil matched Canada in making it two wins from two.

They thrashed an Argentina side playing their first game 76-49 as Patricia Teixeira scored 15 points.

Colombia recovered from their defeat to Brazil yesterday by beating Paraguay – thrashed 110-31 by the US on day one – 74-51.

Group play will continue tomorrow.

The top two sides in each group will reach the semi-finals.

In addition, the eight top teams from the tournament will advance to FIBA Americas Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournaments for Tokyo 2020.

The US have already booked their place in Japan, however, after winning last year's World Cup.