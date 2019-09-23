Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe won FIFA's The Best Awards for men's and women's player of the year at the ceremony in Milan.

Barcelona striker Messi won his tenth La Liga title with the Spanish club and scored 54 goals in 58 games during the season.

He also helped Argentina to finish third at the Copa America and wins The Best award for the first time in his career.

Messi also featured in the IFPro Men’s team of the year, along with fellow individual nominees Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk.

Alisson, Matthijs de Ligt, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Frenkie De Jong, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe were also chosen.

Rapinoe played a central role as the United States won a second successive title at the FIFA Women's World Cup, scoring crucial goals against Spain in the round of 16, France in the quarter-finals and The Netherlands in the final.

Rapinoe played a central role as the United States won a second successive title at the FIFA Women's World Cup ©Getty Images

She won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards at France 2019, and also became a household name for her outspoken views.

Rapinoe featured in the women's team of the year, along with the other individual nominees, Alex Morgan and Lucy Bronze.

Sari van Veenendaal, Nilla Fischer, Kelley O'Hara, Wendie Renard, Julie Ertz, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle and Marta were also winners.

Alisson of Brazil and Van Veenendaal from The Netherlands also took individual honours in The Best Goalkeeper categories

In the manager categories, German Jurgen Klopp won The Best Men's Coach prize for leading Liverpool to victory in the Champions League.

American Jill Ellis won the women's award after leading the US to their second successive Women's World Cup triumph.