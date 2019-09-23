USA Hockey have announced that the 13th annual Hockey Week Across America will take place between February 16 and 23 next year.

The national initiative was first created in 2008 to engage a new audience with ice hockey, with the aim of bringing the sporting community together and celebrating it at all levels.

The week of events will include celebrations in honour of ice hockey players, coaches, officials and local rinks.

The national initiative was first created in 2008 to engage a new audience with ice hockey ©Twitter/KV Hockey

There will also be a day encouraging supporters to wear their favourite ice hockey jersey, while the Saturday will feature events encouraging new fans to try the sport.

The Try Hockey Day in 2019 saw more than 12,000 children experience the sport on 340 rinks across the United States.

During the week, 37 young officials also had the chance to meet and learn from current referees in conjunction with 19 National Hockey League games.

NBC's Hockey Day in America will begin the week-long celebration on February 16, and it will conclude the following Sunday with Celebrate Local Hockey Heroes Day.