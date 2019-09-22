Alexander Zverev won the final rubber to seal Europe a third consecutive Laver Cup title over Team World in Geneva.

The German downed Canada's Milos Raonic 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 as the match ended 13-11 in the Europeans' favour.

It all came down to a final set tiebreak in the last contest after a dramatic concluding day on the hard courts at Palexpo.

Europe led 7-5 overnight but, with three points available for a victory on the final day, there was still all to play for.

Team World wiped out the advantage immediately and went 8-7 in front as Americans John Isner and Jack Sock defeated Switzerland's home hero Roger Federer and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the doubles, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.

Federer was due to play with Rafael Nadal in a heavyweight partnership which boasts a combined 39 Grand Slam titles.

The Spaniard pulled out with a hand injury, however, and the United States pair took advantage of the reshuffle as they came from behind.

Nadal, who won the US Open last month, was then supposed to face Nick Kyrgios in singles but the Australian was another injury withdrawal due to a shoulder problem.

It led to a completely different game and American Taylor Fritz duly put Team World 11-7 up with a 7-5, 6-7, 10-5 success over Australia's Dominic Thiem.

Alexander Zverev won the decisive final rubber to seal the Cup for Europe ©Getty Images

This meant Europe needed to win both remaining matches to retain the Cup and they duly did so.

Federer delighted the home fans with a 6-4, 7-6 victory against Isner before Zverev won the make-or-break clash.

"Everybody helped me, the crowd especially," the German said.

"I don't think I have ever played in an atmosphere like that before.

"It's been absolutely amazing.

"Actually, Rafa and Roger helped me a lot before the tiebreak and going into our locker room where we had a little bit of a break, and they gave me a lot of nice words, a lot of positivity.

"And how they were on the bench, and how everybody was on the bench – it was an unbelievable feeling for me to win in the end."

Zverev also won the decisive match at last year's Laver Cup in Chicago, when he beat South African Kevin Anderson.

The Laver Cup, named after Australian legend Rod Laver, is a tennis version of golf's Ryder Cup, with Europe now winning all three editions held so far.

Historical rivals Björn Borg of Sweden and American John McEnroe captained the two sides.