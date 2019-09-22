China and the United States maintained their perfect records at the International Volleyball Federation Women's World Cup with victories in the opening games of the second round in Japan.

As the competition resumed after a two-day break, both nations were taken to five sets before earning 3-2 wins in Sapporo.

The results handed each team their sixth consecutive win at the tournament.

One of the 100 per cent records will fall tomorrow, however, as China and the US face off in what could prove to be a decisive battle.

China, seeking a record fifth world crown, had to come from behind against Brazil – the first match in which they have dropped a set at this World Cup – eventually winning 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9.

The US played in the subsequent Site A match against Japan, and kept their composure to see off the hosts 26-24, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-8.

In the other game in Sapporo, Kenya still have their far less enviable 100 per cent record as they suffered their sixth consecutive Women's World Cup defeat.

The African nation lost 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 to Dominican Republic.

In the games taking place on Site B in Toyama, Russia kept up their pursuit of the top two with a fifth victory from six games by seeing off Serbia 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16.

Fourth in the overall standings are The Netherlands, who swept aside winless Cameroon 25-15, 25-14, 25-18.

The early game saw South Korea beat Argentina 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-9.

Competition continues tomorrow.