Olympic silver medallist Jeong Bo-kyeong of South Korea won the women's under-52 kilograms title, as she continued to justify her decision to step up a weight division at the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Prix in Tashkent.

Jeong, who earned silver in the under-48kg category at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, beat Khorloodoi Bishrelt of Mongolia in the final to seal her second Grand Prix title.

Soumiya Iraoui of Morocco and Gefen Primo of Israel claimed the two available bronze medals.

Russia enjoyed a successful opening day of competition in the Uzbekistan capital, as judoka from the nation won three gold medals.

Sabina Giliazova triumphed in the under-48kg category by defeating Leyla Aliyeva of Azerbaijan in a one-sided final, where the Russian wrapped up victory inside the first minute.

Melodie Vaugarny of France and Ukraine's Maryna Cherniak took the bronze medals.

Yago Abuladze added to the Russian team's medal haul, overcoming Japan's Genki Koga in the under-60kg final.

Abuladze emerged victorious following an eight-minute golden score after the two athletes could not be separated.

Yakub Shamilov won a closely-fought men's under-66kg final ©IJF

Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei and Diyorbek Urozboev of Uzbekistan won their respective bouts to take bronze.

The Russian hat-trick was completed by Yakub Shamilov, who also had to get past a Japanese opponent to win gold.

Shamilov was too strong for Yuji Aida in the men's under-66kg final, claiming victory thanks to an acrobatic move.

Egypt's Mohamed Abdelmawgoud and Sardor Nurillaev of Uzbekistan secured bronze.

Hungary's Hedvig Karakas, one of the star names at the event, ousted Bulgaria's Ivelina Ilieva to clinch the women's under-57kg crown.

The South Korean pair of Kwon You-jeong of South Korea and Kim Jandi took bronze.

Action resumes tomorrow.

