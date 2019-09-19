A day after helping China's men win their 11th consecutive team gold at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Indonesia, world number one Xu Xin found himself fighting to avoid an ignominious exit from the men's singles in the second round of 128.

Xu won his first two games against Chinese Taipei's Wang Tai-Wei 11-8, 11-2 and all was well, but his opponent took the next two 11-9, 15-13 to force the match into a decider and threaten an almighty upset.

But normal service was resumed at the Among Rogo Stadium in Yogyakarta, as Xu won 11-3 and progressed to a later round-of-64 match against Kuwait's Al-Hasan Ibrahem, which he won far more comfortably 12-10, 11-5, 11-5.

Xu rounded off his night by reaching the final of the mixed doubles as he and Liu Shiwen, the top seeds, beat South Korea's Lee Sangsu and Jeon Jihee 4-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-6.

Japanese prodigy Tomokazu Harimoto moved smoothly into the fourth round of the men's singles ©Getty Images

Their opponents will be compatriots and second seeds Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha.

Xu's team mate Fan Zhendong, the world number two, progressed more smoothly with an 11-1, 11-8. 11-8 win over Hong Kong's Li Hon Ming, followed by an 11-7, 11-4, 11-5 victory over North Korea's Ri Jong Sik.

Japan's teenage prodigy Tomokazu Harimoto also had a straightforward day, defeating Albalushi Salah of the United Arab Emirates 11-4. 11-1, 11-1, then Malaysia's Wong Ki Shen 12-10, 11-3, 11-8.

But the day did produce upsets, as Hong Kong's number seven seed Wong Chun Ting lost his second round match to North Korea’s 28th seed An Ji Song,11-5, 11-5, 4-11, 4-11, 12-10.

And India's Manav Vikash Thakkar, the number 31 seed, beat 12th-seeded Japanese Kazuhiro Yoshimura 10-12, 11-13, 16-14, 11-4, 11-9.

In the women's singles, there was just one upset as Chinese Taipei's Chen Szu-Yu, the number 15 seed, was beaten by India's Ayhika Mukherjee, the number 30 seed, 6-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9.

The other leading names enjoyed second round success, with China's Chen Meng, Ding Ning, Liu Shiwen and Wang Manyu all progressing.