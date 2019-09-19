Waregem will host the penultimate International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Nations Cup Eventing competition of the season, with action beginning tomorrow.

Riders will compete at the Internationale Military Waregem over the next three days.

Dressage will be the focus of tomorrow's competition, with attention turning to the jumping discipline on Saturday (September 21).

The winners will be determined after the cross-country stage of the event on Sunday (September 22).

France won last month's team competition on home soil at Haras du Pin.

A second-place finish saw Italy move into the overall lead of the Nations Cup series, after five of seven competitions.

Team France stirred up home soil! 🌪



As the days ticked on during the #FEINationsCup #Eventing in Haras du Pin, Team France and Team Italy were neck and neck in the pursuit of glory. Settled by the last rider to jump, it was a gold for the hosts!



What's to come in Waregem? 👀 pic.twitter.com/tb4C9djCmw — The FEI (@FEI_Global) September 18, 2019

Italy lead on 380 points, with Sweden following on 345.

The Netherlands also remain in the hunt for the overall title on 300 points.

The battle for the overall title should become clearer after the three days of competition in Belgium.

The series concludes next month in The Netherlands.

Boekelo will stage the season-ending event from October 10 to 13.