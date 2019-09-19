The Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) has successfully appealed Frazer Clarke's 3-2 victory against Maksim Babanin in their super heavyweight quarter-final bout here at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) World Championships.

England's Commonwealth Games champion Clarke defeated Russian boxer Babanin in yesterday's evening session, and has now effectively been stripped of a medal.

Clarke was booed when his win was announced in what was seen as a very close contest.

RBF subsequently filed a protest, succeeding in having the result overturned after the third round of the bout was reviewed.

Babanin will now progress to a semi-final clash with the division's second seed, Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan.

Under new AIBA rules which came in this month, successful protest cases cannot be appealed, meaning that England Boxing, Clarke's affiliated federation, have to accept the decision.

"We are absolutely devastated for Frazer that a decision has been made to overturn the result of his quarter-final contest with the Russian boxer," a spokesperson for GB Boxing said.

"For him to come to his first World Championships and defeat the Russian in front of his home nation crowd was a superb performance.

"To then have both the result and the medal he deservedly achieved taken away from him in these circumstances is a cruel blow and an outcome that has left the whole team bitterly disappointed and dismayed.

"We will be seeking clarity on the rationale for the decision of the bout review jury."

Clarke has reacted to the news on Twitter.

"It’s out of my hands, I just turn up and compete... this has to go to people with more knowledge and understanding of the situation," he said.

"All I know is that the best moment of my career and the worse happened within a few hours of each other... this will not define me.

"I can't say a lot at this second and I'm too long in the tooth to act on emotion on social media. This hurts, i'll explain in due time."

Insidethegames has contacted the Russian Boxing Federation for comment.

More follows.